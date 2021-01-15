China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 11597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Couloir Capital assumed coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.

Get China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$697.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.