China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.

China Railway Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 27,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,487. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

