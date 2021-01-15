China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CREG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.09. 13,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

