China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 485,022 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHU remained flat at $$6.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

