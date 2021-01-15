Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.55.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,411.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,360.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

