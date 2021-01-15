Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,411.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,261.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,453.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

