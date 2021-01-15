Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.