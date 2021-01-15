CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,014. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

