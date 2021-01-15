CIBC Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $145.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

WSP Global stock remained flat at $$96.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $101.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

