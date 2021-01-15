CIBC Increases Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$42.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.30.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The business had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.5216654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

