CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Head-To-Head Analysis

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.45 $345.67 million ($0.50) -27.44 Agree Realty $187.48 million 19.96 $80.08 million $3.08 20.24

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agree Realty. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% Agree Realty 39.39% 4.76% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 0 8 1 3.11

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $74.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.86%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agree Realty beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

