Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $16.56 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $172,941.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.