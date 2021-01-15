Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.