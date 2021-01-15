Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 121.1% in December

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 6,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.99. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

