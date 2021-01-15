Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.70

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $28.80. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 412,762 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

