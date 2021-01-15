Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.87

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.87 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 1567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.