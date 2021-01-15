Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

