Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

