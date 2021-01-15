Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SKLZ stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

