Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOV. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 212,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 114,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3,576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

