Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $167,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,637,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $82.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.82. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.