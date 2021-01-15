Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

CTXS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $132.46. 35,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,237. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.