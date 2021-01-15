City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie lowered City Developments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.63 on Monday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

