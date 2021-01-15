Clarius Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,740.00. 44,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.