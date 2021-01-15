Clarius Group LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.27. 77,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.12 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.