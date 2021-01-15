Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.50. 149,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

