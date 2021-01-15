Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,841 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.40. 45,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day moving average of $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

