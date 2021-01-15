Clarius Group LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average is $238.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

