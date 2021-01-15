Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $58.72. 2,126,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

