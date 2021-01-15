Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 82,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

