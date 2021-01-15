Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

