Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.