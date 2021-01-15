Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 9.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares fell 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.48. 20,541,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 16,518,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

