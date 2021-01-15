Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $23.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.