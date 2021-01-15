Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

