CloakCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,929.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $11,929.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001319 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019517 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,573,635 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.