Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Down 5.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.62. 6,491,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,075,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

