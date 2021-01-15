CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 393,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

