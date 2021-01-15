CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.22 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

