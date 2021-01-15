Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $361,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

