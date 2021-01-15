Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

