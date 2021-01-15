Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chegg by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Chegg by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 193,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.