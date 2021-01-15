Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

