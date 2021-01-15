Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 25.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after purchasing an additional 328,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Switch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

