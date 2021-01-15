Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 153,814 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

