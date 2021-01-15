Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Carrier Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $8,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.