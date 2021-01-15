Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

