Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after buying an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $39,998,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,313,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

