Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.