CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWBR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

